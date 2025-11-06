Kashmir sees another spell of snow, mercury dips by 3 deg C

Kashmir Valley has experienced a significant shift in weather, bringing an end to a dry spell with overnight rains and fresh snowfall across the region. This weather event, which draped the mountainous areas in a white blanket, has caused a noticeable dip in temperatures and led to the temporary closure of some high-altitude roads. The improved weather conditions are a welcome sight for the landscape, though residents should prepare for a continued drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures in the coming days. A snow-covered ski resort in Gulmarg on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that light to moderate rain was recorded in the plains and light snow was witnessed over higher reaches at many places during the night.

“The ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir received 7.6 cm snowfall while Pahalgam in South recorded 2.1 cm of snowfall,” said an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Other mountainous resorts and places also recorded snowfall.

He said that Kashmir’s plains witnessed light to moderate rains with a highest of 21.2mm in Kokernag and lowest of 8mm in summer capital Srinagar.

“Jammu also received rainfall with Banihal recording a highest of 20mm and Bhaderwah a lowest of 4.6 mm,” he said.

The IMD in an update said that the weather will improve further from Thursday.

“On Nov 05, the weather will be generally dry with the possibility of brief spell of light rain at isolated places,” the IMD update said.

Generally dry weather is expected from November 06 to 16.

A fall in maximum and minimum temperatures at many places should be expected, IMD added.

Gulmarg recorded the lowest day temperature of 3.2 degrees as against a normal of 11.8 degrees.

In Srinagar, the mercury dropped to 13.8 degrees, recording a fall of 5.5 degrees than normal.