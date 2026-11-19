Governor of Punjab and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday inaugurated the 70th National School Games in Under-19 softball (boys and girls) in Chandigarh, encouraging young players to make sports an integral part of their lives.

Governor of Punjab and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurating the National School Games in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The championship, being organised by the Chandigarh education department from November 18 to 22, has brought together 34 teams from 17 states and Union territories, with around 650 players, coaches, managers and officials participating. Chandigarh is hosting the national-level event after a gap of seven years.

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Addressing the participants, Kataria said sports help develop discipline, confidence, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle. He said such competitions provide young athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent while promoting unity and friendship among students from different regions.

Highlighting sports initiatives, the governor said around ₹36 crore had been provided to players through scholarships and cash awards under Chandigarh’s new sports policy. He also mentioned the school volleyball programme, being run with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, which benefits over 41,000 students across 108 government schools.

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{{^usCountry}} The inaugural ceremony featured a march past by participating teams and a cultural performance by students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. A 3D model of the governor, created by a student of Government High School, Dadumajra, at its Atal Tinkering Lab, was also presented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inaugural ceremony featured a march past by participating teams and a cultural performance by students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. A 3D model of the governor, created by a student of Government High School, Dadumajra, at its Atal Tinkering Lab, was also presented. {{/usCountry}}

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Matches will be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35D (GMSSS-35), GMSSS-37B, GMSSS-15 and GMSSS-23. Education Secretary Prerna Puri and director school education Nitish Singla were among those present.