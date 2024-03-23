Kejriwal’s arrest: Police lathicharge, use water cannon on protesting AAP workers in Kurukshetra

The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the arrest of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, as the state police used water cannons and lathi-charged the protesters who tried to gherao Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on Friday. The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the arrest of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, as the state police used water cannons and lathi-charged the protesters who tried to gherao Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

After the Delhi chief minister’s arrest on Thursday evening, the party had issued a call for nationwide protests against the “arbitrary” action during the election season.

In Kurukshetra the party workers led by its state president Sushil Gupta and vice-president Anurag Dhanda had gathered near Saini’s residence in Sector 3 in the presence of heavy police forces.

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said that they had no permission for the protest, even then an open ground near the chief minister’s residence was designated as a site for them.

“However, when they attempted to breach the barricades and gherao the residence, police used mild force and used water cannons to disperse them. A few of them were taken in a bus and later released. At least 16 MLRs have been issued for injuries to the cops, including a DSP-level officer. We are gathering details and appropriate action will be taken,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, AAP alleged that both Dhanda along with Gupta, who is the Lok Sabha candidate of the INDIA bloc from the seat, received injuries in the police action.

In several videos shared by the party, Dhanda was seen bleeding on the right side of his head, while Gupta was unable to walk and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Former minister and Congress leader Ashok Arora, whose party is in alliance with AAP for the parliamentary polls, visited LNJP Hospital in the evening to meet those injuerd.

Speaking to HT, he said, “At least 40 workers received injuries in this police action. Most have received first-aid and left for their homes, while a man, who was seriously injured, was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. Though it was a peaceful protest, the police used lathicharge.”

‘Arrest illegal, undemocratic’

Chandigarh The Nuh segment MLA and deputy leader of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed on Friday targeted the BJP-led Central government over the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress leader said that the arrest of AAP leader is completely “illegal and undemocratic”.

“The arrest of Kejriwal right on the eve of Lok Sabha elections proves that Union government is resorting to political vendetta. Fair elections are necessary for a healthy democracy. For fair elections, every party should get a level playing field and all parties should get equal opportunities,” he said accusing the BJP-led Union government of constantly targeting the Opposition.

“The Opposition leaders are being targeted and sent to jail without proving their guilt. The action taken against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, an ally of the India Alliance, is absolutely wrong,” he said.