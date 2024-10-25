Menu Explore
Khalistani terrorist Dalla’s aide arrested from Delhi airport

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Oct 25, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Bathinda in Punjab was taken into custody on his arrival at the airport from the UAE, according to an official statement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dalla alias Arsh Dalla from Delhi’ Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (HT File)
Indira Gandhi International Airport. (HT File)

Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Bathinda in Punjab was taken into custody on his arrival from the UAE, according to an official statement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Maur was involved in logistic support, identification of extortion targets, recruitment of new cadres, as well as terror funding to India-based associates of Dalla of the proscribed outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Besides being wanted in a case related to terror activities of the KTF, Maur was also wanted in several other cases, the statement said. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Maur in June this year, while a look out circular (LOC) was issued in February, it added.

The NIA said Maur was identified as the key conspirator in the KTF conspiracy to unleash terror in Punjab in the case registered suo moto by the NIA on February 13.

