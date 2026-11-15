Kharar man booked after revoking paid land GPA

Kharar police have booked a Dubali village resident for allegedly cancelling a general power of attorney (GPA) for 6 kanals and 13 marlas of land after receiving full payment from a buyer, following a court directive.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The police registered an FIR under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Kharar police station, acting on an order passed by the Kharar sub-divisional judicial magistrate on September 25, 2026.

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Complainant Tara Singh, 46, a resident of Raipur village in Balongi, alleged that the accused Rajinder Singh of Dubali agreed to sell him the land in 2019, saying he needed money. On May 1, 2019, the two executed a registered GPA and an agreement recording full and final payment. Tara Singh said he paid the amount through cash, cheques and his partner Gurcharan Singh’s account and took possession of the land.

In 2020, Tara Singh sold around four marlas to Charan Kaur, who later built a house on the plot. On November 1, 2022, he entered into another agreement to sell the remaining 6 kanals and 9 marlas to advocate Ashish Ravi for ₹35 lakh. Ravi paid ₹27 lakh, according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Tara Singh alleged that Rajinder later cancelled the GPA and agreement in 2023 without informing him, after land prices increased. He accused Rajinder of seeking more money before registering the land in the subsequent buyer’s name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tara Singh alleged that Rajinder later cancelled the GPA and agreement in 2023 without informing him, after land prices increased. He accused Rajinder of seeking more money before registering the land in the subsequent buyer’s name. {{/usCountry}}

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During the inquiry, village numberdar Malkir Singh and property dealer Sukhwinder Singh told police that the 2019 transaction and payment took place. Ravi also supported the complainant’s account, saying Rajinder delayed registration and demanded more money.

Rajinder denied the allegations, claiming that no payment or possession changed hands when the GPA was executed. He also said a civil suit over the land was pending and accused Tara Singh of filing the complaint to pressure him.