Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to his injuries a day after being hit by a car.
The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40.
As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of Sudesh Kumar, 45, a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh. He told the police that he was walking near IRB turn near Mullanpur Barrier when he saw a motorcycle coming from Chandigarh being hit by an Alto car coming from Mullanpur side. He said the car driver was speeding.
Following the collision, the biker was thrown up in the air before crashing on the road. The Alto car driver stopped and took an unconscious Rajesh to PGIMER where he remained under treatment for a day before succumbing on Saturday.
Police later arrested the driver of the Alto car identified as Yogesh, 23, of Kaimbwala village, Chandigarh. He was later granted bail. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarangpur police station but later after Rajesh’s death, Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC was added.
-
Kurukshetra man gets 12-year jail for raping Panchkula teen
A local court on Friday awarded 12 years' imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh onKumarm, Panchkula Police said on Sunday. The convict was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20, from Kurukshetra. She was rescued from Kurukshetra a week later. 1 held for raping 21-yr-old cousin in Mubarakpur Mohali Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly raping his 21-year-old cousin.
-
2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours
A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.
-
246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before. The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections.
-
Chandigarh | Procedural lapse leads to release of man apprehended with opium
The Chandigarh police's drive against drugs has come under scanner after a “procedure lapse” on part of its operations cell team led to the release of a Sector-18 resident hours after he was apprehended for “possession of drugs”. The incident took place on July 21 when the team apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of carrying “opium”.
-
Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway
Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year. The highest compensation of Rs 4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics