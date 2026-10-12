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Kharkhoda emerging as major industrial hub under BJP govt: Haryana BJP chief

Addressing a ‘Seva Sankalp’ public meeting organised by Kharkhoda MLA Pawan Kharkhoda, Gupta alleged that the Congress had sought votes by appealing to people’s emotions but failed to deliver promised development

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:38:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta on Sunday alleged the Congress and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of neglecting the industrial town of Kharkhoda in Sonepat, adding that the region is now emerging as a major industrial hub under the BJP governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Gupta said the BJP government has focused heavily on strengthening Kharkhoda’s industrial potential and attracting investment. (HT)
Gupta said the BJP government has focused heavily on strengthening Kharkhoda’s industrial potential and attracting investment. (HT)

Addressing a ‘Seva Sankalp’ public meeting organised by Kharkhoda MLA Pawan Kharkhoda, Gupta alleged that the Congress had sought votes by appealing to people’s emotions but failed to deliver promised development.

“Given that Kharkhoda is his in-laws’ place, Hooda should have undertaken at least 10 additional development works for the area,” she said, adding that land acquisition issues during the previous Congress government had also hampered the region’s growth.

Gupta said the BJP government has focused heavily on strengthening Kharkhoda’s industrial potential and attracting investment. Around 3,200 acres are currently being developed for industrial activities in the Industrial Model Township (IMT), while plans are underway for an additional 5,800 acres, she added.

Citing the Maruti Suzuki plant as a major driver of economic activity, Gupta said industrial expansion will create employment opportunities for local youth and boost businesses. She further added that the Haryana government aims to establish 10 IMTs across the state on the Kharkhoda model.

“Kharkhoda is witnessing a historic transformation. Our youth, who earlier looked for jobs, are now moving towards becoming job creators in this emerging industrial centre,” she said.

 
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