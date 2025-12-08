Kukumseri in Himachal shivers at minus 5.9°C

With the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh continuing to experience cold nights, Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature on Sunday at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius. With the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh continuing to experience cold nights, Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature on Sunday at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius. (PTI File)

It was closely followed by minus 2.7 degrees Celsius recorded in Tabo. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius and 2.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Reckongpeo.

According to IMD officials, no significant change was observed in minimum temperatures for many stations during the last 24 hours and remained normal to near normal at many stations in the state. While dry weather was observed over the state during the past 24 hours, dense fog was observed in Bilaspur.

MeT department officials said that light rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places on December 8 over high hill areas and higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts. However, dry weather is likely to prevail during the remaining days of the week.

While no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours, thereafter, they are likely to fall gradually 2-3 degrees during the next subsequent 3-4 days. Also, no significant change in maximum temperature is expected during the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, in December so far the state has recorded a 100% rainfall deficit with persistent dry weather. IMD has predicted below normal rainfall during December in most parts of Himachal Pradesh. The mean maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of the hill state except isolated parts of plains

Notably, Himachal received the 9th lowest rainfall (1.0 mm) in November since 1901 with the previous same rainfall record in 1983 and 2021. The highest rainfall ever recorded in the month of November since 1901 was recorded in the year 1925 (88.5 mm).