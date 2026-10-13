Kukumseri in Lahul-Spiti coldest in Himachal at -0.4°C

Kukumseri in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at -0.4°C on Monday, as snowfall in higher reaches and mountain peaks led to a sharp dip in temperatures across the hill state.

Following snowfall in the high mountain ranges of Manali, shepherds have begun moving towards lower-lying areas with their livestock. (Aqil Khan/HT)

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Keylong recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7°C, while Tabo registered 1.4°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures dropped by 2-5°C at several stations across the state during the past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures were 2-4°C below normal at several stations, while they remained normal or near normal at a few others. Shimla, Bhuntar, Nahan, Kangra, Keylong, Manali and Palampur were among the places that recorded below-normal minimum temperatures.

However, IMD officials said minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3°C across many parts of the state over the next 48 hours before gradually falling by 2-4°C over the subsequent two to three days.

Maximum temperatures are also likely to rise appreciably by 3-6°C across many parts of the state over the next 48 hours before declining by 2-5°C over the following two to three days.

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{{^usCountry}} Showers likely till October 17: IMD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Showers likely till October 17: IMD {{/usCountry}}

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According to the IMD, several parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rain or snowfall until October 17. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places on October 13, while many places are expected to receive light to moderate precipitation on October 14 and 15.

For October 13, the weather office has sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla. A similar alert has also been sounded for October 14 in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla and for October 15 in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

On Monday, the average maximum temperatures across the state remained normal, a day after below-normal maximum temperatures were recorded at most stations. Una remained the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 32.2°C. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4 °C, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 26 °C and 20.2 °C, respectively.

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