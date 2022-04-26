Kuldeep Dhaliwal honours 13 national award-winning PRIs of Punjab
Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday honoured the representatives of all 13 national award-winning Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state.
These awards are given to the PRIs for good performance and the state has bagged 13 awards this year.
The award-winning PRIs include zila parishad, Patiala, block samitis Machiwara in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, gram panchayats Raikhana in Bathinda, Rohle (Ludhiana), Nagal Gharian (SAS Nagar), Bhutal Kalan (Sangrur), Nurpur Jattan (Kapurthala), Talwandi Sangehre (Jalandhar) and Doburji (Hoshiarpur).
Apart from these, Chehlan village (Ludhiana) bagged the Nana Ji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Sabha award, Manak Khana village of Bathinda got the panchayat development plan award and Mansurwal Bet (Kapurthala) got a child-friendly gram panchayat award.
On Sunday, the Union rural development ministry has awarded the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shastikaran Award and Nana Ji Deshmukh awards for the year 2020-21.
In his congratulatory address to the award winners, Dhaliwal asked all the panchayats to utilise the government grants in a fair and transparent manner without any discrimination. “The Punjab government would provide full support and honour to panchayats for their good work,” said the minister.
Earlier, the Punjab rural development minister announced to start gram sabha sessions in the award-winning villages from June 1. He said that this is for the first time in history that gram sabhas would be held in all villages of the state for which the work has already been started by the department.
The minister also gave a call to the educated youth to come forward and participate in panchayat elections.
-
₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre hangs fire
The much-hyped PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur hangs fire though it was approved in 2013 by the UPA-II government to boost modernised healthcare facilities in the border region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ₹500-crore PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur on January 5, but the PM had to return due to the farmers' protest.
-
Chandigarh Police probing Khalistani hand in Model Jail bomb scare
Having launched an investigation into the discovery of a bomb outside Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday, police are probing whether it was planted by Khalistani militants. The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
-
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
-
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded ₹22.69 lakh relief
The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 18, 2018, The victim, Narinder Singh and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics