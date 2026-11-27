The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kullu and chairperson of the River Rafting Regulatory Committee, Amit Sharma, has issued instructions that a single-counter system must be implemented mandatorily at all paragliding and rafting sites; failure to comply or any instance of negligence will result in direct accountability for those responsible.

The DC directed that basic public amenities, such as toilets and drinking water, be provided for tourists at all take-off and landing sites. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The directions were issued during the meeting of the District Tourism Regulatory Committee held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Kullu DC, with the objective of making paragliding, river rafting, and other adventure tourism activities in the district safe, transparent, and well-organised.

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During the meeting, the DC directed all relevant departments and tourism operators to ensure strict adherence to established rules and licensing conditions through a long-term plan and a sustainable operational framework.

The DC directed that basic public amenities, such as toilets and drinking water, be provided for tourists at all take-off and landing sites. Additionally, clear information boards outlining dos and don’ts related to safety must be installed at these locations. To further strengthen safety standards, he mandated that the consent forms signed by participants prior to any activity must also include these dos and don’ts guidelines. Furthermore, it has been made mandatory for all pilots to undergo drug testing to ensure the safety of tourists.

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{{^usCountry}} While reviewing the arrangements for river rafting and other adventure tourism sites, the DC directed the immediate removal of illegal encroachments along riverbanks and in tourist areas, calling for strict action against such violations. He said that the tourism sector’s contribution to Kullu’s total GDP is currently being recorded at a level below its actual potential; therefore, all relevant departments must collect and share accurate data regarding tourism activities and revenue to facilitate the formulation of better future policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While reviewing the arrangements for river rafting and other adventure tourism sites, the DC directed the immediate removal of illegal encroachments along riverbanks and in tourist areas, calling for strict action against such violations. He said that the tourism sector’s contribution to Kullu’s total GDP is currently being recorded at a level below its actual potential; therefore, all relevant departments must collect and share accurate data regarding tourism activities and revenue to facilitate the formulation of better future policies. {{/usCountry}}

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The DC warned that operators who violate regulations will face severe legal action, including the potential cancellation of their licenses. Regarding river rafting, he reviewed adherence to the prescribed standard operating procedures and mandated that a proper record of activities be maintained for every rafting stretch, with daily reports to be submitted.

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Expressing concern over illegal and unregistered adventure activities, he directed the relevant agencies to take stringent action. All associations were instructed to operate under a ‘self-regulation’ framework and ensure full compliance with government regulations; any violation will result in punitive action.