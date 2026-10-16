Ladakh bodies dub MHA’s draft proposal ‘full of flaws’

The talks over constitutional safeguards under Article 371 to the Union territory of Ladakh remained inconclusive as Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)-the two key civil society groups, spearheading the campaign, dubbed the draft proposal presented by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) sub committee as “full of flaws”.

At the last meeting on September 9, a consensus between the two civil society groups and the MHA had evolved about having a UT level body in Ladakh, which is called sui-generis. (HT Photo for representation)

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The co-chairman of the KDA, Sajjad Hussain Kargili said, “The draft proposal presented by the MHA officials at the sub-committee meeting was ‘full of flaws’. It was not even close to what was promised in principle at the May 22 meeting.”

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Kargili claimed that the two groups also presented their response to the seven questions that were asked to them by the MHA on nomenclature of the democratically elected head of the UT and allied issues.

“However, we are not satisfied with the draft proposal presented by the MHA officials. The entire draft was full of flaws. It was not what we were expecting and what the government had promised us,” he alleged. However, both the sides agreed upon another round of talks on October 22. There was no immediate response from the MHA on this.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was decided that the next round of meeting will be held at Delhi on October 22 to take forward the discussions. Further, by October 18 we will send our objections to the draft proposal,” said Kargili. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was decided that the next round of meeting will be held at Delhi on October 22 to take forward the discussions. Further, by October 18 we will send our objections to the draft proposal,” said Kargili. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of Thursday’s talks, the LAB had served an ultimatum to the MHA on October 12 that if no draft proposal was produced by the Centre in the ensuing meeting, then the people of Ladakh would be compelled to go an agitation in the winters ahead.

Following the September 9 meeting, the Ladakh administration had proposed a new governance arrangement for the strategic Himalayan region that would be neither a state nor a UT with a legislature, but a unique constitutional amendment requiring Parliament’s approval.

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The MHA had also sent a set of questions to representatives of the LAB and the KDA, which have been agitating for democratic model of governance in Ladakh.

At the last meeting on September 9, a consensus between the two civil society groups and the MHA had evolved about having a UT level body in Ladakh, which is called sui-generis. The Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra had claimed that there was no parallel to it in the country.

The LAB and the KDA have been engaged by the MHA over their demands of a UT-led elected assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

The protracted agitation over democratically elected model with constitutional safeguards has seen the killing of four people including a retired soldier in police firing in Leh on September 24 last year when people were staging a protest.

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Ladakh was created as a Union territory without a legislative assembly on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders have been protesting since then to demand statehood and constitutional safeguards. In 2023, the MHA formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai, to address the region’s culture, language, and strategic interests.