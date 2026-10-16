Ladakh’s progress Centre’s top priority, focus on youth empowerment: Modi

Asserting that the development of Ladakh is a top priority for the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said special attention is being given to the youth of the Union territory so that they get quality education, gain opportunities to learn new technologies, and need not to move to other cities any longer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of development projects for Ladakh via video conferencing. (DPR PMO)

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Virtually inaugurating five development projects covering airport infrastructure and strategic road connectivity in Ladakh worth around ₹3,350 crore, Modi said the central government aims to develop modern infrastructure in the region while taking full care of the local environment.

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Celebrating a new chapter in the region’s development through virtual participation, the PM noted the enthusiasm of citizens waving the Tricolor amidst fresh snowfall in Zanskar, while extending his gratitude to the engineers, labourers, local workers, and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel who executed these challenging works.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Ladakh for these projects,” said Modi. Recalling his earlier laying of the foundation stone for the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport terminal in Leh, the PM expressed delight at inaugurating the ₹650-crore facility that triples flight capacity and expands annual passenger handling from 10 lakh to 35 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi highlighted that the terminal is India’s first to feature geothermal heating alongside solar energy usage to suit the harsh climate, energising local tourism while balancing infrastructure growth with ecological care. “Our effort is to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh while taking full care of the local environment,” the PM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi highlighted that the terminal is India’s first to feature geothermal heating alongside solar energy usage to suit the harsh climate, energising local tourism while balancing infrastructure growth with ecological care. “Our effort is to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh while taking full care of the local environment,” the PM said. {{/usCountry}}

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Underscoring the strategic and economic value of regional connectivity, the PM dedicated the ₹2,500-crore Nimmu–Padum–Darcha road to the citizens, noting that it slashes travel time from 12 hours down to just three hours.

He said that beyond saving commuters’ time, this vital corridor will significantly boost local commerce. “This road will also greatly help trade and business.”

Building upon his prior inauguration of the Srinagar-Leh transmission line, the PM dedicated the Hanu hydroelectric project and its associated transmission network while noting ongoing modern power generation initiatives in Puga Valley. He explained that reliable electricity transforms rural life by illuminating homes and empowering children’s education, healthcare delivery, and small-scale enterprises.

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Focusing on agricultural resilience and water security across the high-altitude terrain, the PM dedicated 40 newly constructed reservoirs developed under Project Amrit Him Sarovar to the local community. He said that these water bodies are designed to support the agrarian economy during critical cultivation cycles.

The PM detailed sweeping infrastructural gains since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019. He said that the road network has expanded from 1,800km to over 4,000km, major bridges have increased from 19 to nearly 75, helipads have grown from seven to over 40, tap water coverage has surged from 3.5% to nearly 99% of households, hospital beds have doubled, and the ongoing Zojila Tunnel is set to provide all-weather national connectivity.

“Today, for the central government, the development of Ladakh is a top priority,”said Modi. Highlighting targeted efforts to unlock new avenues of regional prosperity, the PM pointed to the active promotion of winter and adventure tourism across the territory.

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He said that over 40 border settlements are currently being upgraded under the ‘Vibrant Villages’ programme to stimulate grassroots economic activity.”This is creating employment opportunities even in far-flung villages,” he said.

Addressing a long-standing regional demand for closer judicial access, the PM announced that the government officially approved the establishment of a high court bench for Ladakh in August this year. He said that fulfilling this crucial institutional requirement will streamline both governance and legal recourse for citizens.

Praising the craftsmanship of local artisans and farmers, the PM shared how he frequently gifts Ladakhi products, having presented them to the German Chancellor, the Swedish Prime Minister, and the President of Kyrgyzstan, while highlighting the vast commercial potential of sea-buckthorn, handicrafts, GI-tagged apricots, high-altitude commercial floriculture, and the traditional Pashmina crafted by the Changpa community.

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