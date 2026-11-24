Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday directed deputy commissioners of all eight districts to formulate district-specific action plans to boost voter turnout in the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled for December 4.

Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra during a meeting on Monday. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kundra issued the directions during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Leh to review preparations for the hill council elections, an official statement said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Kundra emphasised that, given the sensitivity of the upcoming LAHDC elections, there is no room for error in the entire electoral process.

He directed the DCs to ensure accountability by clearly assigning responsibilities and taking all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the elections.

“Reviewing voter turnout trends in the recently concluded panchayat and municipal elections, the chief secretary directed the DCs to formulate district-specific action plans with a particular focus on polling stations that recorded low turnout. He asked them to identify all polling stations with less than 50% polling, ascertain the reasons for low voter participation and take corrective measures,” the statement added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To facilitate voter participation, Kundra directed the district administrations to arrange buses for voters residing in distant areas and establish auxiliary polling stations wherever necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To facilitate voter participation, Kundra directed the district administrations to arrange buses for voters residing in distant areas and establish auxiliary polling stations wherever necessary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Emphasising inclusive electoral participation, he directed the district administrations to undertake special outreach initiatives to motivate young and first-time voters and ensure greater participation of persons with disabilities through appropriate awareness and facilitation measures.