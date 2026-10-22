Landmark at 11,500 ft, regular high court hearings begin in Leh

A historic chapter in Indian judicial history unfolded on Wednesday as the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh commenced regular hearings at its newly established Leh bench. Located at an altitude of over 11,500 feet, it is the country’s highest high court bench.

The physical infrastructure for the bench at Melongthang, Leh, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on October 18. (HT Photo for representation)

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Chief justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar presided over the first regular division bench. Proceedings were conducted in a hybrid format, with chief justice Bhati attending virtually and justice Parihar presiding physically in Leh.

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The division bench cleared five listed matters before justice Parihar sat as a single bench to hear 60 individual cases.

Justice Parihar said that the 65 cases listed on the opening day represented an initial effort to streamline access for local litigants. He said that establishing regular hearings in high-altitude terrain marks a milestone in national judicial infrastructure, ensuring geographical barriers do not impede justice.

Earlier, litigants and lawyers from Leh, Kargil, and surrounding areas had to undertake arduous journeys to Srinagar or Jammu for high court proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} Kargil and Leh have a one-way road distance of around 220km, making it difficult for litigants to travel such a long distance. Addressing this issue, advocate Tashi Gyalson, former chief executive councillor of the Leh Hill Development Council said, “On the day of inauguration, CJI Justice Surya Kant stated that hearings will also be held virtually for litigants from far-off places like Zanskar and Nubra. Therefore, the same mode could be applied to litigants from Kargil.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kargil and Leh have a one-way road distance of around 220km, making it difficult for litigants to travel such a long distance. Addressing this issue, advocate Tashi Gyalson, former chief executive councillor of the Leh Hill Development Council said, “On the day of inauguration, CJI Justice Surya Kant stated that hearings will also be held virtually for litigants from far-off places like Zanskar and Nubra. Therefore, the same mode could be applied to litigants from Kargil.” {{/usCountry}}

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When asked whether litigants can now file fresh petitions directly at the Leh bench or if it is currently limited to existing transferred cases, he confirmed that new cases are indeed being accepted. “Yes, fresh cases can also be filed at the high court bench in Leh. Otherwise, what purpose would this bench serve?” he added.

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The physical infrastructure for the bench at Melongthang, Leh, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on October 18.