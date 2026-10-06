Lawrence School’s 179th Founder’s Day: Navy chief urges students to uphold discipline, purpose

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded its 179th Founder’s Day celebrations on Monday with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan urging students to remain disciplined, persistent and guided by purpose in life.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan honouring a student at Lawrence School, Sanawar. (HT Photo)

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Addressing students as the chief guest, Admiral Swaminathan called upon them to carry forward the Sanawarian spirit of “Never Give In”. He said discipline is not merely about following instructions but about choosing what is right over what is easy. He encouraged students to remain resilient in the face of setbacks, pursue a meaningful purpose, uphold integrity and stay grateful to parents, teachers, coaches and friends who support them.

Recalling his own experience of joining a residential military school at the age of 10, the Admiral said boarding schools impart lifelong lessons not only in classrooms but also through sports, hostel life and interactions with teachers and seniors. He also paid tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra, an alumnus of the school who displayed exceptional bravery during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.

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{{^usCountry}} The concluding ceremony featured the traditional trooping of the school colours and a march past by old Sanawarians from jubilee batches spanning 1956 to 2001, accompanied by the school band. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The concluding ceremony featured the traditional trooping of the school colours and a march past by old Sanawarians from jubilee batches spanning 1956 to 2001, accompanied by the school band. {{/usCountry}}

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The Old Sanawarian Award was conferred on Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, General Gaurav SJB Rana, former Chief of the Royal Nepalese Army and Nepal’s ambassador to the UK, and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala.

School headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta presented the annual school report, highlighting the institution’s achievements over the past year. Admiral Swaminathan also felicitated prize winners and appreciated the efforts of teachers, instructors, staff and the management.

The three-day celebrations included alumni events, sports competitions, cultural programmes and the annual athletic meet involving nearly 700 students. Founded on April 15, 1847, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is among the world’s oldest co-educational residential schools.

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