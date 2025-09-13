Leadership | Mindful parenting: A journey from nutrition to nurturing

In today’s rapidly changing world, raising children has become both a privilege and a challenge. Parents are no longer just guardians; they are guides, role models, and anchors navigating their children through an ocean of opportunities and uncertainties. Raising children requires collaboration between families, educators, and the wider community. (Shutterstock)

It was with this realisation that my YouTube channel, Demonstrative Learning—borne out of India Vision Foundation and supported by the Ajayya Bharathy Foundation and Lifology—launched the Mindful Parenting series. What began as a set of thoughtful conversations has now blossomed into a movement of learning, reflection, and hope.

A confluence of wisdom

The series brought together an extraordinary panel of leaders, educators, health experts, cultural icons, and spiritual voices. From Dr Shashi Tharoor’s call for critical thinking and global awareness to BK Shivani’s emphasis on harmony within the home, every session offered parents a 360-degree perspective on nurturing the next generation.

Distinguished guests included the princess of Travancore, ISRO chief S Somanath, music maestro Sudha Raghunathan, badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, spiritual guide Anoop Namboodri, and many others. Each conversation added a unique layer of wisdom, blending science with spirituality, tradition with modernity, and expertise with lived experience.

Key lessons from the 24 sessions

Raising children requires collaboration between families, educators, and the wider community. Empathy, resilience, and self-awareness are as critical as academic success. Growth begins even before birth, with maternal health and the first 1,000 days of life being vital for development, as Dr Mahesh Hiranandani reminded us. Creativity, curiosity, and experiential learning prepare children for life, not just exams. Storytelling, music, and traditions provide roots that shape identity and belonging. Guiding children toward constructive digital use is essential in the modern age. Open conversations and early intervention help destigmatise emotional challenges in children. Children learn more from what parents practice than from what they preach. Stories of achievers highlighted the importance of grit, perseverance, and courage. Slowing down, being present, and fostering harmony form the heart of mindful parenting.

Stories that inspired

The series was enriched not only by experts but also by families who opened their hearts to share their journeys—balancing careers, values, and parenthood. These stories brought authenticity and relatability, reminding us that mindful parenting is lived daily, in choices both big and small.

For example, Luke Coutinho emphasized how nutrition shapes children’s well-being, Mansi Zaveri addressed the challenges of digital distractions, Pullela Gopichand spoke about discipline without pressure, and Raageshwari Loomba highlighted the role of positivity and affirmations in building confidence. Each voice added to a collective tapestry of wisdom.

Perhaps the most striking outcome of the series was its natural evolution into the theme of “Poshan to Parvarish – Nutrition to Nurturing,” beautifully expressed by Aditi Mehrotra.

The sessions underlined that mindful parenting begins long before formal education—with maternal health, early childhood care, and attention to emotional well-being. The first two years of life are critical, shaping the physical, cognitive, and emotional foundations that last a lifetime.

Looking ahead

Although the 24 sessions have concluded, the journey continues. The road map ahead is ambitious, expanding into areas such as digital parenting, mental health of parents, gender sensitivity, financial literacy for children, balancing tradition with modernity and preparing children for a sustainable future.

The most recent session with Dr Mahesh Hiranandani, paediatrician and world-renowned neonatologist, was a wake-up call—reminding all prospective parents that preparation must begin even before conception.

What began as a series of conversations, inspired by Dr Ajayya Kumar’s book Mindful Parenting, has now grown into a movement for conscious parenting. It has touched parents, educators, and caregivers with the reassurance that they are not alone in this journey.

By blending lived experiences with expert advice, and by honouring tradition while embracing modern realities, Mindful Parenting on the YouTube Channel, Demonstrative Learning has created a e-platform where learning is live, continuous, collective, and deeply human.

Parenting is not about perfection—it is about presence. Preparation begins even before conception, because nurturing starts in the womb. Becoming parents is one of the most important decisions of life. We inherit, and we bestow.

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)

(With inputs from Team Demonstrative Learning, India Vision Foundation)