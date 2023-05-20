Year after land allocation, no headway in Sangrur medical college

A year after the state government earmarked land for setting up of Government Medical College, there are no signs of any construction work at the site, here. Even as academic session has commenced at medical colleges across the county, construction of the Sangrur medical college is not seeing any progress (Representational Photo)

Work on the construction project of the college was stuck in a legal battle, soon after its foundation stone was laid. The state government had claimed to construct a state-of-the-art medical college in the memory of Sant Baba Attar Singh in Mastuana at the cost of ₹407-crore. However, the government neither came up with an alternate land in place of the disputed land for the project nor resolved the matter.

A committee set by Baba Darshan Singh, mukh sewadaar of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib, donated 25 acres of disputed land to the medical education and research department at Mastuana Sahib.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on May 21 last year visited the site at Mastuana Sahib and finalised it for the construction of the college. The CM then directed officials to start classes at the college from academic session 2023-24. Even as the academic session has commenced at medical colleges across the county, construction of the medical college at Sangrur is not seeing any progress.

CM Mann had laid foundation stone for the medical college on August 25. However, there has been no headway in the construction of college since then. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) went to the Punjab and Haryana high court claiming ownership right over the donated land.

Sangrur deputy commissioner, Jitendra Jorwal, said “As of now we are not looking for other land for the college. The government is putting all efforts to resolve the case.”