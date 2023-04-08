Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LG Sinha opens Tulip Garden in Jammu’s Ramban

LG Sinha opens Tulip Garden in Jammu’s Ramban

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 08, 2023 11:45 PM IST

This new Tulip Garden, spread between the existing lake and proposed golf course, is an extension of old Tulip Garden set up in 4 kanals of land two years ago

The lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated a Tulip Garden in Jammu province at Ramban’s Hill Resort of Sanasar.

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at the Tulip Garden in Ramban on Saturday. This is the first tulip garden in the Jammu region. (HT Photo)
Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at the Tulip Garden in Ramban on Saturday. This is the first tulip garden in the Jammu region. (HT Photo)

The park, spread in an area of 40 Kanals (5 acres), is part of 6.91 crore project.

This new Tulip Garden, spread between the existing lake and proposed golf course, is an extension of old Tulip Garden set up in 4 kanals of land two years ago.

“Inaugurated Tulip Garden at Sanasar, the first such park for Jammu division. The garden spread over 40 Kanals with 2.75 Lakh Tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district will provide major impetus to tourism and trade activities,” read Sinha’s tweet.

He wrote, “Tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways. With breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine & warm hospitality, it can create a niche for itself on global tourism map. Administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infra & resources.” Under tourism mission initiative, the LG’s administration is developing 75 new destinations for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. While addressing a gathering at Sanasar, Sinha said the government has initiated various measures to promote tourism in Jammu division and about 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K last year, an all time record so far.

He said after two years the Tulip bulbs will no more be imported from Holland as they will be grown in J&K only.

He also informed that the 2.5 km single lane road from Sanasar to the proposed site of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gali ahead of Sanasar will be constructed soon. This road will later connect to Nashri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
administration area cuisine cultural heritage extension gathering golf course government holland jawahar navodaya vidyalaya lake land lieutenant governor manoj sinha park record tourism + 15 more
administration area cuisine cultural heritage extension gathering golf course government holland jawahar navodaya vidyalaya lake land lieutenant governor manoj sinha park record tourism + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out