Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved and recommended to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) a proposal to delegate financial powers of up to ₹5 crore to each Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for appraising and approving development projects.

This is the first time such financial powers have been proposed for delegation to the Hill Councils. (HT File) more less

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The proposed delegation, subject to final approval by the MHA, aims to empower elected Hill Councils to decide on publicly funded schemes and development projects within their respective jurisdictions, reduce procedural delays and ensure faster execution of public works, officials said on Thursday.

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At present, councils can formulate and recommend development projects, but the LG undertakes their appraisal and approval. The proposed arrangement will allow them to independently approve smaller development projects within their allocated financial resources, they said.

The ₹5-crore ceiling will apply to the total cost of a scheme or project, including all its phases and components. Projects exceeding this limit will require appraisal and approval by the LG, officials said.

The move is significant given the expansion of the Hill Council framework from two to eight districts, with elected councils now constituted across all eight districts, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} The increase in development proposals is expected to add to the workload at the Union Territory level, making the decentralisation of financial powers important for streamlining approvals and expediting development works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The increase in development proposals is expected to add to the workload at the Union Territory level, making the decentralisation of financial powers important for streamlining approvals and expediting development works. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the proposed arrangement, the delegated financial powers will be exercised by the deputy commissioner-cum-chief executive officer of the concerned Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, they said.

The initiative aligns with the spirit of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997, which envisions elected Autonomous Hill Development Councils as empowered institutions with executive responsibilities for development programmes, plans and budgets of their respective districts, they said.

This is the first time such financial powers have been proposed for delegation to the Hill Councils, marking a significant step toward greater institutional autonomy and decentralised decision-making in Ladakh.

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