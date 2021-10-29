Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as 16 Corps commander
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as 16 Corps commander

White Knight Corps of the Indian Army has the responsibility of guarding the strategic and sensitive LoC from Akhnoor in Jammu district to Poonch, south of Pir Panjal range
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh (right) taking over the charge of White Knight Corps, also called 16 Corps, from Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 04:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Amid the protracted Poonch encounter that entered Day 18 on Thursday, the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps underwent the change of guard.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM, took over the charge of the general officer in commanding of the White Knight Corps, also called 16 Corps, from Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar.

White Knight Corps of the Indian Army has the responsibility of guarding the strategic and sensitive Line of Control (LoC) from Akhnoor in Jammu district to Poonch, south of Pir Panjal range.

It also looks after the hinterland.

Meanwhile, on the Day 18 of the Poonch encounter, success eluded the security forces.

“The cordon and search operation is on, but there is no further headway,” said a defence spokesperson.

On Tuesday, the security forces had recovered some arms and ammunition from Nar Khas forest near Bhata Dhurian in Mendhar subdivision of Poonch district.

