...
...
Next Story

Ludhiana: 2,000 police personnel to keep vigil on Diwali

The security arrangements come amid the district administration’s decision to allow the bursting of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Sunday; residents have been permitted to burst only green crackers during the stipulated hours

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 21:56:31 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Around 2,000 police personnel, including traffic cops, will be deployed to maintain law and order on Diwali across Ludhiana on Sunday. Special checkpoints will be set up at major markets, busy intersections and other crowded areas, while additional night patrolling will be conducted to prevent hooliganism and any untoward incident.

The police have also urged people to report any violation of the restrictions by calling the 112 emergency helpline. (HT FILE)
The police have also urged people to report any violation of the restrictions by calling the 112 emergency helpline. (HT FILE)

The security arrangements come amid the district administration’s decision to allow the bursting of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. Residents have been permitted to burst only green crackers during the stipulated hours.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Vaibhav Sehgal said police personnel would take positions across the city from the morning, with special focus on crowded places and prominent markets. Traffic police personnel would be deployed at major intersections and market areas to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

He added that station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations would also remain present at checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions to supervise security arrangements.

Sehgal appealed to residents to strictly adhere to the prescribed timings for bursting firecrackers. The police have also urged people to report any violation of the restrictions by calling the 112 emergency helpline.

 
ludhiana police
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: 2,000 police personnel to keep vigil on Diwali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks