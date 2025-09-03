Ludhiana: 2 groups clash, ‘gunshots fired’ in vegetable market

Panic gripped Ludhiana’s vegetable market near the Jalandhar bypass around midnight on Monday when two groups of youngsters clashed violently, hurling bottles at each other and allegedly opening fire. Though no one sustained bullet injuries, the late-night brawl left the area in chaos before police intervened. Police said they have identified the accused and teams are tracking them. (HT Photo for representation)

On reaching the scene, police recovered three bullet shells, but said it is still being verified whether shots were actually fired or if the shells were planted. According to the complaint, Naresh Kumar of Bindra Colony and four friends were at the market when a rival group attacked them. Naresh alleged that bottles were pelted and gunshots were fired at him and his companions, who narrowly escaped unhurt. The accused fled before police arrived.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (North) Davinder Chaudhary said the preliminary investigation revealed that both groups had a criminal history and had gathered to settle personal disputes.

“Instead of resolving the matter, they attacked each other with bottles. Only Naresh has filed a complaint, but our probe shows that he too has past FIRs against him under the Arms Act and for scuffles. The accused he has named are also history-sheeters,” Chaudhary stated.

While Naresh maintains that the other group fired at him, police are yet to confirm whether actual firing took place. “We have recovered three shells from the spot, but we cannot yet say if they were fired during the clash or planted later,” Chaudhary added.

Statements from witnesses are being recorded, and an FIR will be lodged once the inquiry establishes clear roles in the incident.