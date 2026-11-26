The Haibowal police have registered a case against three persons for reportedly hurting religious sentiments. The case pertains to alleged derogatory comments made during a stage show and videos subsequently circulated on social media platforms.

The accused have been identified as singer Kashinath, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, and Pratap Singh. (HT FILE) more less

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The accused have been identified as singer Kashinath, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, and Pratap Singh. The police have also booked the operator of a Facebook page.

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The case was registered following a complaint by Rajiv Tandon, a resident of Haibowal Kalan and national chairman of Shiv Sena Punjab.

In his complaint, Tandon alleged that he came across a video of a stage performance on social media in which singer Kashinath had allegedly hurt religious sentiments and that the video was subsequently circulated on various social media platforms.

The complainant accused Pratap Singh of sharing objectionable content through a Facebook page. He urged the police to take strict action against those responsible for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Following an inquiry into the complaint, the Haibowal police registered an FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigation officer Mandeep Singh said that the police are further investigating the matter and examining the videos and their circulation on social media. He added that efforts are being made to arrest the accused soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation officer Mandeep Singh said that the police are further investigating the matter and examining the videos and their circulation on social media. He added that efforts are being made to arrest the accused soon. {{/usCountry}}

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