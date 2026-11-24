A 45-year-old man was killed, while a motorcyclist and a couple sustained severe injuries in three road accidents reported in district, police said.

Investigating officer Avtar Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver. (HT File) more less

In the first incident, Nanku Chauhan, 45, a resident of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle while crossing the road near Ishar Complex. Deceased’s son Bablu Chauhan told Model Town police that the vehicle was being driven rashly and negligently. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

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In the second incident, Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Shaheed Baba Bachittar Singh Basti Chowk, was injured after being hit by a municipal corporation garbage-collection tipper. Police said the vehicle had been identified and its driver would be arrested soon.

In the third incident, a couple sustained critical injuries after their SUV rammed into a stationary truck near the Transport Nagar crossing on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway around 11 pm on Sunday. Their two minor children escaped unhurt.

ASI Sethi Kumar from Moti Nagar police station said the man’s condition was critical. Action will be taken after recording the victims’ statement, he added. htc