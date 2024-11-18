Ludhiana: 6,306 panches to take oath today

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected 6,306 panches, which will take place in Dhanansu village, Ludhiana, on November 19. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian will preside over the function and administer the oath to the panches. In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, the minister will also address the public gathering. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Monday reviewing the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected 6,306 panches, which will take place in Dhanansu village on Monday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by civil and police officials, Jorwal inspected the venue for the event and issued directives to the respective authorities to ensure that all on-going arrangements are completed on time. He assigned senior officers to closely supervise the preparations, ensuring that the event is conducted in a dignified manner.

The DC also instructed municipal bodies to maintain cleanliness around the venue leading to the site, and set up temporary urinals and mobile toilets for the participants during the event. Additionally, he asked the police to make the necessary arrangements for traffic management.

On November 8, chief minister Bhagwant Mann administered the oath of office to 10,031 sarpanches during a state-level function in Dhanansu village in Ludhiana, where former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was present as the chief guest.