Ludhiana: AAP protests outside BJP office over CBI raids on Mann’s aide

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office near Arora Palace in Dana Mandi.

AAP leaders and activists protesting outside BJP office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Protesters gathered to oppose the recent CBI raids at the residences of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD) and other “close associates”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police made special arrangements to deter the AAP workers from marching towards the BJP office. The police barricaded the roads and stopped the AAP workers away from the BJP office. AAP district in-charge Jatinder Singh Khangura, MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jeevan Singh Sangowal and Hakam Singh Thekedar, Lok Sabha in-charge Sharanpal Singh Makkar and chairman Hemraj Raji were among those present. Addressing the gathering, AAP leaders alleged that the central government was attempting to intimidate Punjab ahead of the assembly elections by using central investigative agencies against members of the Mann government. The leaders alleged that the raids were aimed at tarnishing the image of the Mann government.

BJP workers staged a protest against the Punjab government and burnt the CM’s effigy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP Ludhiana district president Sunil Modgil alleged that people are disappointed with the functioning of the AAP government and that the BJP will emerge as a strong political alternative in Punjab in the coming times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP Ludhiana district president Sunil Modgil alleged that people are disappointed with the functioning of the AAP government and that the BJP will emerge as a strong political alternative in Punjab in the coming times. {{/usCountry}}