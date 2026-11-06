Ludhiana: Activist seeks accountability over mishap deaths from rights panel

After two fatal road accidents in less than 48 hours, an inquiry has been sought from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), demanding accountability from the municipal corporation, its engineering officials and road contractors.

The incident came barely 48 hours after gym trainer and gym owner Deepak died in a road accident on Gill Road. (HT File)

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Social activist Arvind Sharma on Thursday said he wrote to the PSHRC for an independent inquiry into both deaths, alleging that poorly maintained roads, gravel and other scattered construction material had turned city roads into potential death traps.

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The latest incident occurred on Tajpur Road on Wednesday evening, when 51-year-old shopkeeper Kamaljit Singh lost his life after his scooter allegedly skidded on gravel. According to Sharma’s complaint, Kamaljit was returning home with his wife around 7 pm after closing his shop when the two-wheeler skidded, throwing the couple onto the road. A passing tipper truck ran over him, killing him on the spot. His wife had a narrow escape.

The incident came barely 48 hours after gym trainer and gym owner Deepak died in a road accident on Gill Road. Sharma had already approached the commission over Deepak’s death and submitted another representation on Thursday, enclosing a newspaper report about the Tajpur Road accident.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged the commission to take suo motu cognisance of the two deaths and order a time-bound, independent inquiry into the condition of both roads, the circumstances leading to the accidents and the possible negligence of officials and contractors responsible for maintenance and construction work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the commission to take suo motu cognisance of the two deaths and order a time-bound, independent inquiry into the condition of both roads, the circumstances leading to the accidents and the possible negligence of officials and contractors responsible for maintenance and construction work. {{/usCountry}}

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He further requested the commission to examine the possibility of compensation for the bereaved families under applicable law.