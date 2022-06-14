Ludhiana add’l MC commissioner among 15 test Covid +ve in dist
As many as 15 people, including additional commissioner of municipal corporation, Rishipal, tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Monday. No new casualty was reported.
The health department started contact tracing after he tested positive. Rishipal said in a social media post that those who came in his contact with him recently must get themselves tested and follow Covid protocols.
It was after 115 days that the district witnessed 15 cases in a single day. It was last on February 18 that 18 Covid infections were reported from Ludhiana.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh reiterated that anyone who hasn’t being vaccinated or their second dose is pending must get it done on priority to avoid the fourth wave of the virus.
He added, “The number of Covid patients has been increasing in the country and a similar trend is witnessed in the district as well.”
He appealed to the public to wear masks in public places, buses, schools, cinema halls, etc to curtail the spread of virus.
Ludhiana currently has 62 active cases, of which 59 are in home isolation. Two patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while one patient is under treatment at a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,019 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,675 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics