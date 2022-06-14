Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana add’l MC commissioner among 15 test Covid +ve in dist
chandigarh news

Ludhiana add’l MC commissioner among 15 test Covid +ve in dist

15 test positive in Ludhiana district, the highest in 115 days; Ludhiana currently has 62 active cases, of which 3 are being treated at hospitals
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,019 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,675 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus. (Representative image)
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,019 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,675 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 15 people, including additional commissioner of municipal corporation, Rishipal, tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Monday. No new casualty was reported.

The health department started contact tracing after he tested positive. Rishipal said in a social media post that those who came in his contact with him recently must get themselves tested and follow Covid protocols.

It was after 115 days that the district witnessed 15 cases in a single day. It was last on February 18 that 18 Covid infections were reported from Ludhiana.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh reiterated that anyone who hasn’t being vaccinated or their second dose is pending must get it done on priority to avoid the fourth wave of the virus.

He added, “The number of Covid patients has been increasing in the country and a similar trend is witnessed in the district as well.”

He appealed to the public to wear masks in public places, buses, schools, cinema halls, etc to curtail the spread of virus.

Ludhiana currently has 62 active cases, of which 59 are in home isolation. Two patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while one patient is under treatment at a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,019 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,675 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out