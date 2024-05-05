Ludhiana admn extends helping hand to poll staff, sets up creches

As parents, the safety of their children is always at the back of one’s mind. The case is no different for those deputed for poll duties. A parent’s mind is always divided, thinking about their little ones. To help the poll staff fulfilling their duties without any fear of the safety of their kids, the district administration on Sunday set up creches during the first phase of their training. The creches were set up in separate rooms the complexes where the training sessions were organised. (HT Photo)

The creches were set up in separate rooms the complexes where the training sessions were organised.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Officials said that elaborate arrangements of toys, indoor games, milk, biscuits, breads, television etc. were assured for the children and trained assistants were appointed at the facilities.

The poll personnel expressed gratitude towards the administration for their initiative and said that the creche facilities ensured proper well-being of their kids. They claimed that because of the initiative, they were stress-free and it was a unique and helpful way of ensure better work output.

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney said that same creche facilities would also be provided to the kids of poll staff on voting day (June 1). She added that poll staff must not refuse to perform their election duty due to their children and the administration was duty-bound to facilitate them in every possible manner. She said that adequately trained teachers and anganwadi workers would be deployed to take care of the children in the creches, and facilities such as tea, milk, bread, breakfast, lunch and dinner would be provided. Indoor and outdoor games and televisions would be available for the entertainment of the children, the DEO said.

Sawhney said that the poli staff must not fear for the safety of their kids and feel free regarding their wards as the children would be will looked after.

First rehearsal held

The first rehearsal for polling personnel to be deployed at 2,921 polling booths in Ludhiana was held on Sunday across the 14 assembly segments.

A total of 17,962 officials are to be deployed in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. Each booth-level team under the presiding officer consists of a five staff members who would ensure smooth conduct of elections at their respective polling booths.

Sawhney urged the poll staff to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity to ensure that the entire poll process gets completed peacefully and in a transparent manner. She asked the poll staff to ensure that people are able to exercise their right to franchise in a fair manner.

Giving examples of several remote areas in India where polling staff and election commission work hard for conducting the polls, Sawhney said that this work was easy in Punjab where infrastructure and structural developments facilitate the poll staff.

The rehearsals were held under the supervision of assistant returning officers.

All 13 segments in the state go to poll in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.