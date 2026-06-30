Ludhiana: Advocate found murdered, cops suspect insider’s role

A 52-year-old advocate and owner of a private school was found murdered with his throat slit inside his residence in Jamalpur in the early hours of Monday. The victim’s 15-year-old son claimed two masked men broke into the house, assaulted them and later killed his father before fleeing. Victim Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal (HT File)

However, police said the circumstances surrounding the murder appeared highly suspicious and are probing the possible involvement of an insider or someone known to the victim.

Investigators said the teenager’s account did not fully correspond with the physical evidence collected from the scene and no apparent signs of forced entry were found.

Police say the victim, identified as Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, a resident of Jandiali village, was an advocate and also ran Dhaliwal Senior Secondary School from the ground floor of his residence.

They said that the incident came to light around 1.30 am after the control room received information about the murder.

A police team from Jamalpur police station reached the house and found Dhaliwal’s body on the ground floor with his throat slit.

According to the teenager, he and his father were asleep on the first floor when two masked intruders allegedly entered the house, assaulted both of them, held them captive and later murdered Dhaliwal. He further claimed that the assailants forced him to help carry his father’s body downstairs before escaping.

Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area) Inderjit Singh Boparai said investigators found several inconsistencies in the sequence of events narrated by the minor.

“The version given by the boy does not fully match the evidence available at the scene. There appears to be no logical reason for the body to have been shifted from the first floor to the ground floor unless there was an attempt to alter the crime scene or dispose of it. We are examining every possible angle, including the involvement of someone known to the victim,” the ACP said. “The victim’s wife was in Bhopal for an examination at the time of the incident. She is expected to return to Ludhiana shortly, after which her statement will be recorded. The post-mortem examination will also be conducted following her arrival,” the ACP added.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and an intensive investigation has been launched. Police are examining forensic evidence, analysing CCTV footage and questioning people associated with the victim. Investigators are also looking into Dhaliwal’s personal and professional background, including family relationships and past disputes, to establish a possible motive. “The advocate was in his second marriage following a divorce. All angles remain under investigation,” the ACP said.