Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has called for intensified research and farmer outreach to promote scientific crop residue management and achieve zero stubble burning across Punjab. The issue took centre stage during the biannual Research and Extension Council meeting chaired by director of extension education MS Bhullar in Ludhiana on Thursday, with around 130 senior officials and scientists in attendance.

Plant Clinic in-charge and meeting coordinator GS Makkar said the biannual council evaluates newly introduced crop varieties and technologies to offer practical solutions to farmers. (PTI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Expressing concern over persistent farm fires and depleting groundwater levels, Bhullar urged scientists to step up field-level interventions. He noted that while stubble burning incidents have declined, achieving complete elimination requires sustained efforts. He also stressed curbing the indiscriminate use of water, promoting sustainable farming practices, and encouraging kitchen gardening—cultivating fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds—as a supplementary income source.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Plant Clinic in-charge and meeting coordinator GS Makkar said the biannual council evaluates newly introduced crop varieties and technologies to offer practical solutions to farmers. During the session, school of organic farming director SS Walia and additional director of extension education PS Sandhu reviewed minutes from the previous meeting, while additional director Rajinder Singh presented the action-taken report. Additional director of communication KS Sangha added that feedback shared by participating farmers from across the state would help strengthen PAU’s research and extension programmes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Home science meet on turning research into social impact organised {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home science meet on turning research into social impact organised {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The 36th Biennial Conference of the Home Science Association of India (HSAI) commenced at PAU on Thursday on the theme “Innovation to Impact: Harnessing the Potential of Home and Community Sciences for Social Transformation”. Over 250 academicians and scientists are participating in the three-day conclave covering textile innovations, nutritional security, community engagement, family well-being, and resource efficiency. Inaugurating the event, PAU vice-chancellor Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal stressed inter-university collaboration, while guest of honour Padma Shri Rajni Bector encouraged youth entrepreneurship. Keynote speaker Anupa Siddhu urged translating academic research into practical community solutions, alongside addresses by college of community science dean Kiran Bains, postgraduate studies dean VS Hans, HSAI president Madhu Sharan, and ICAR emeritus professor Suman Singh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PAU student bags best thesis award

Jaspreet Singh, an MSc student in PAU’s department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, has won the Prof PSN Sastry Best MSc Thesis Award from the Association of Agrometeorologists (AAM), Anand. Conferred during the International Conference on Agrometeorological Intelligence for Digital Agriculture (INAGMET-2026) at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, the award recognises his thesis on spatio-temporal projections of temperature and rainfall across Punjab using CMIP6 climate models. Conducted at PAU’s Regional Research Station, Ballowal Saunkhri, under the guidance of agrometeorologist Navneet Kaur, the study provides key insights into future climate risks to support sustainable, climate-resilient agricultural planning in the state.