The state-level competitions of the third phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 witnessed intense competition in athletics and fencing on the second day, with players from different districts winning medals across multiple age categories.

A player in action during the competitions in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (MANISH/HT)

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Athletics events are being held for girls across age groups ranging from under-14 to above 70 years, while fencing competitions are being organised for boys and girls in selected age categories.

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In the under-14 girls’ athletics category, Avneet Kaur of Bathinda won gold in shot put, followed by Sargun Kaur of Kapurthala and Jasneet Kaur of Rupnagar. In the 600m race, Pooja of Gurdaspur secured first position, Simranjit Kaur of Mansa came second and Niamat Kaur of Sri Muktsar Sahib finished third.

In the under-17 category, Jasmine Kaur of Patiala won gold in shot put, while Jeenat of Fazilka and Manmeet Kaur of Bathinda secured the second and third positions, respectively. In the 100m hurdles, Ishmeet of Mohalir won gold, followed by Jashanpreet Kaur of Sangrur and Jaskaranpreet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib. Jashanpreet Kaur of Sangrur also won the 400m hurdles, with Saniya of Barnala and Husanpreet Kaur of Mansa finishing second and third.

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{{^usCountry}} Harbinder Kaur of Barnala bagged gold in the 3,000m race. In the 200m race, Gagandeep Kaur of Mansa claimed first position, while Kiranpreet Kaur of Faridkot and Kirandeep Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured the next two places. Rani Bajwa of Amritsar won the 800m race, followed by Birbal Kaur of Barnala and Radhika of Patiala. In long jump, Jannat Dua of Jalandhar secured gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harbinder Kaur of Barnala bagged gold in the 3,000m race. In the 200m race, Gagandeep Kaur of Mansa claimed first position, while Kiranpreet Kaur of Faridkot and Kirandeep Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured the next two places. Rani Bajwa of Amritsar won the 800m race, followed by Birbal Kaur of Barnala and Radhika of Patiala. In long jump, Jannat Dua of Jalandhar secured gold. {{/usCountry}}

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In the under-21 girls’ category, Jasmine Kaur of Rupnagar won shot put, followed by Amanat Kamboj of Fazilka and Gurkanwal Kaur of Patiala. Alfaz Kaur of Fazilka topped the 100m hurdles, while Tasleem Kaur Grewal and Arshdeep Kaur, both from Barnala, secured second and third positions. Lovjot Kaur of SBS Nagar won both the 100m and 200m races. In the 800m, Navjot Kaur of Barnala won gold, followed by Mehakdeep Kaur of Mansa and Himani of Fazilka.

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In the 21-30 age group, Manpreet Kaur of Patiala won shot put, while Jaskawal Kaur of Patiala and Anniya Bansal of SAS Nagar secured second and third positions. Kawaljeet Kaur of Amritsar topped the 100m hurdles, followed by Gurdeep Kaur of Sangrur and Palak Kaur of Tarn Taran. Radha Devi of Jalandhar won the 200m race, while Simranjot Kaur of Ludhiana and Peet Kaur of Patiala came second and third. Sneha of Ferozepur claimed the 800m gold, followed by Maninder Kaur of Kapurthala and Khushpreet Kaur of Sangrur.

In the 31-40 age group, Sarabjit Kaur of Jalandhar won shot put, followed by Maninder Kaur and Satvir Kaur, both from Moga. Sumandeep Kaur of Jalandhar won the 100m race, while Sarabjit Kaur of Jalandhar and Reena Devi of Rupnagar secured second and third positions. Kiranpal Kaur of Jalandhar topped the 200m race and in the 400m, Sukhwinder Kaur of Patiala won gold, while Kiranpal Kaur and Rajni, both from Jalandhar, finished second and third.

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Meanwhile, the girls’ fencing finals were held at the Multipurpose Hall. In the under-14 sabre event, Vidhi Sharma of Sangrur won gold. In foil, Aaliya Khan of Patiala claimed first position.

In the under-17 epee event, Gunjan of SAS Nagar won gold. In the sabre event, Gazal Verma of Sangrur topped the competition, followed by Himani from Mohali.