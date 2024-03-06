 Ludhiana: BJYM leader booked for assault, hurting religious sentiments - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: BJYM leader booked for assault, hurting religious sentiments

Ludhiana: BJYM leader booked for assault, hurting religious sentiments

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2024 05:56 AM IST

On the complaint of Sahib Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar of Samrala Chowk, the Jamalpur police have registered a case against Goreyan, his aide Lucky, Akash, Lokesh and his family members, including his mother, wife, daughter, and at least 5 more unidentified accomplices

A leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morach (BJYM) and his accomplices have been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, confining a man and thrashing him in Raju Colony at Tajpur road.

The victim stated that he is constructing a church in the area and the accused, BJYM leader Jatinder Goreyan, was against it. (HT File Photo)
The victim stated that he is constructing a church in the area and the accused, BJYM leader Jatinder Goreyan, was against it. (HT File Photo)

The victim stated that he is constructing a church in the area and the accused, BJYM leader Jatinder Goreyan, was against it.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the complaint of Sahib Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar of Samrala Chowk, the Jamalpur police have registered a case against Goreyan, his aide Lucky, Akash, Lokesh and his family members, including his mother, wife, daughter, and at least 5 more unidentified accomplices.

The complainant said that he and his friend Rahul are constructing a church in Raju Colony. On March 1, when they were present in the under construction building, the accused came there. They hurled abuses at them and created ruckus. They also made derogatory remarks against their religion.

As he objected to it, the accused dragged him out of the site and confined him at the Lokesh’s house and thrashed him. When Rahul came for his rescue, the accused thrashed him too. The locals rescued them.

ASI Bhajan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 294 (obscene act and songs), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur Police station.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. Goreyan is already facing trial in a case of hurting religious sentiments lodged against him in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On