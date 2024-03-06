Ludhiana: BJYM leader booked for assault, hurting religious sentiments

A leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morach (BJYM) and his accomplices have been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, confining a man and thrashing him in Raju Colony at Tajpur road. The victim stated that he is constructing a church in the area and the accused, BJYM leader Jatinder Goreyan, was against it. (HT File Photo)

On the complaint of Sahib Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar of Samrala Chowk, the Jamalpur police have registered a case against Goreyan, his aide Lucky, Akash, Lokesh and his family members, including his mother, wife, daughter, and at least 5 more unidentified accomplices.

The complainant said that he and his friend Rahul are constructing a church in Raju Colony. On March 1, when they were present in the under construction building, the accused came there. They hurled abuses at them and created ruckus. They also made derogatory remarks against their religion.

As he objected to it, the accused dragged him out of the site and confined him at the Lokesh’s house and thrashed him. When Rahul came for his rescue, the accused thrashed him too. The locals rescued them.

ASI Bhajan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 294 (obscene act and songs), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur Police station.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. Goreyan is already facing trial in a case of hurting religious sentiments lodged against him in 2022.