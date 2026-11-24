State-level athletics and fencing competitions under the third phase of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 concluded on Monday, with athletes from across the state competing in different age groups and categories at Guru Nanak Stadium.

A Player in action during state-level games at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/ht) more less

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The athletics events included deaf and dumb players in the under-18 and 18-plus categories, while fencing competitions were held in the under-21 men’s category at the multi-purpose hall of Guru Nanak Stadium.

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In the under-18 boys’ long jump, Jashandeep Singh of Patiala secured first place, followed by Aryan of Patiala and Kishan of Faridkot.

In the 100-metre race, Charanjot Singh of Bathinda won gold, while Sukhchain Singh and Sartaj Singh of Tarn Taran finished second and third, respectively.

Charanjot also won the 200-metre race, with Sartaj Singh of Tarn Taran taking second place and Harkirat Singh of Malerkotla finishing third. In the 400-metre event, Sukhchain Singh of Tarn Taran secured first place, followed by Gurlal Singh of Barnala and Kishan of Faridkot.

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{{^usCountry}} In the under-18 girls’ category, Prabhleen Kaur of Hoshiarpur won the 100-metre race, while Simran Kaur and Sukhjot Kaur of Patiala finished second and third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the under-18 girls’ category, Prabhleen Kaur of Hoshiarpur won the 100-metre race, while Simran Kaur and Sukhjot Kaur of Patiala finished second and third. {{/usCountry}}

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Prabhleen also won the 200-metre event. Sukhjot Kaur of Ludhiana secured second place, while Jaswinder Kaur of Mansa came third.

In the 18-plus men’s category, Navjot Singh of Tarn Taran won the 100-metre race, followed by Kuldeep Singh of Ferozepur and Gavanpreet Singh of Malerkotla. Kuldeep Singh of Fazilka topped the 200-metre event, with Sukhchain Singh and Surinder Singh, both from Fazilka, finishing second and third.

Keshav Kaushal of Rupnagar won the 400-metre race, followed by Gurleen Singh of Gurdaspur and Baveja Kumar of Rupnagar.

Ashish Mittal of Barnala won the discus throw, while Surinder of Fazilka and Mandeep of Amritsar secured second and third places. In the long jump,

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Vishal Vanshkar of Jalandhar took first place, followed by Keshav Kaushal of Rupnagar and Gavanpreet Singh of Malerkotla.

In the 18-plus women’s category, Simran of Patiala won the long jump, with Mukta Rani of Fazilka and Kishana of Faridkot finishing second and third. Tania of Patiala won the 100-metre race, followed by Mukta Rani and Kishana Kaur, both from Fazilka.

The fencing competitions also saw several close contests in the under-21 men’s category. In sabre, Kulraj Singh of SAS Nagar won first place, while Arya Ashwini of Patiala and Tarnveer Singh of Tarn Taran secured second and third places. In epee, Shaurya Ashwini of Patiala won gold, followed by Tajveer Singh of Patiala and Navjot Singh of Mansa. In foil, Kamal Joshi of Mohali claimed first place, while Dhairya Ashwini of Patiala and Panshu Sharma of Mohali finished second and third, respectively.

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