Ludhiana: City sees hazy day after 2 weeks of clear sunshine

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Feb 01, 2025 10:51 PM IST

After more than two weeks of clear sunshine and rise in maximum temperatures, the city on Saturday woke up to a fog blanket.

The sudden fog on Saturday was due to a fresh western disturbance in the region, said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of climate change and agricultural meteorology department at Punjab Agricultural University (HT Photo)
The sudden fog was due to a fresh western disturbance in the region, said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of climate change and agricultural meteorology department at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

“There was light rain at isolated areas in the state and moisture had risen. That led to the fog,” she said.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions with visibility less than 50 metre was reported at isolated pockets of Punjab,” said India Meteorology Department’s (IMD) daily bulletin. In the wee hours, the visibility was recorded around 20 metres.

“Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue to prevail during night/ early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab,” the bulletin added.

IMD had issued a yellow alert for dense fog for Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded a slight fall, from 23 degrees Celsius on Friday to 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

