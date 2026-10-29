Ludhiana: Congress to expose state govt on drugs, crime, says Warring

Questioning the state government regarding the rising incidents of crime, besides the menace of “drugs, corruption and unfulfilled poll promises”, Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi will on November 4 bring the AAP government’s record before the people of Punjab and demand answers on the issues affecting the state.

Warring highlighted that Ludhiana ranked second nationally in murder cases among 34 major Indian cities in 2024, recording 56 cases, according to NCRB-based reporting. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president said Punjab had given the chief minister an opportunity to bring change, but people were still waiting for accountability.

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Reiterating the demand “Punjab Maange Hisaab,” Warring raised concerns over the drug menace, referring to suicide by a man, who reportedly faced harassment after questioning the finance minister over drugs. He also referred to case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, who was shot dead after confronting a suspected drug supplier.

He further highlighted the cross-border drug trafficking challenge, citing the figure in his briefing that 298 of India’s 305 drone-linked drug trafficking cases in 2025 were reported in Punjab.

On law and order, Warring highlighted that Ludhiana ranked second nationally in murder cases among 34 major Indian cities in 2024, recording 56 cases, according to NCRB-based reporting. He questioned the government’s response to organised crime and said the safety of citizens and businesses must be a priority.

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{{^usCountry}} Warring further raised concerns over attacks on police personnel, referring to the killings of ASI Harjit Singh, Joga Singh and Iqbal Singh. He also highlighted concerns involving gang networks, the killing of kabaddi players, extortion and ransom demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warring further raised concerns over attacks on police personnel, referring to the killings of ASI Harjit Singh, Joga Singh and Iqbal Singh. He also highlighted concerns involving gang networks, the killing of kabaddi players, extortion and ransom demands. {{/usCountry}}

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The press conference was attended by party’s district president Sanjay Talwar, former MLAs Surinder Dabar and Rakesh Pandey, Simarjit Bains, Balwinder Bains, Jagtar Singh Hissowal among others.