Ludhiana: Cops nab 2 from UP in ATM cash theft case, over ₹13 lakh recovered

Six days after ₹17.98 lakh was stolen from a Bank of Baroda ATM at Partap Chowk, Ludhiana police arrested two accused from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and recovered ₹13.75 lakh from their possession along with two mobile phones allegedly purchased using the stolen money, police said on Friday. LThe accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused were identified as Sudhanshu Mahajan, alias Shanty, 24, of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar near Dholewal and Wasim Khan, alias Motu, 19, of Ram Nagar, Dholewal. While Sudhanshu is a native of Mahla village in Amritsar district, Wasim belongs to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy commissioner of police (rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “The accused broke open the ATM using an iron rod and decamped with ₹17.98 lakh. A preliminary probe suggests that following the theft, they spent part of the money on drugs and clearing debts owed to moneylenders before fleeing to Uttar Pradesh.”

According to police, the duo boarded a train from Dhandhari railway station on June 15 and reached Amethi, where they purchased two mobile phones worth ₹41,000 and ₹ 23,000 using the stolen cash. Police said the accused had not yet purchased SIM cards for the devices.

The theft came to light on June 13 when police received information about a cash theft from a Bank of Baroda ATM at Partap Chowk. Following the complaint of bank manager Neelam Kumari, Division No. 6 police had registered an FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on June 14 and launched an investigation.

A special police team was constituted under senior officers to trace the accused. Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the team tracked the duo to Amethi and arrested them on Thursday.

Police have recovered ₹ 13,75,700 in cash and seized the two mobile phones allegedly bought from the stolen amount. Police said both accused worked as daily wage labourers and were close friends.

During investigation, police found that Sudhanshu frequently spent nights on a footpath near Partap Chowk, close to the ATM kiosk targeted in the theft. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that irregular work and financial difficulties had pushed him into distress.

Police said Sudhanshu conceived the plan after observing the ATM and later shared it with Wasim. The two then allegedly conspired to execute the theft. Police are verifying whether the accused have any previous criminal record.