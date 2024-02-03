 Ludhiana: Couple, aides booked for cheating - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Couple, aides booked for cheating

Ludhiana: Couple, aides booked for cheating

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused claimed themselves as owners of a property and took ₹13.50 lakh from the victim following a sale deed

The Sadar police have booked a couple and their two accomplices for cheating.

Couple, aides booked for cheating in Ludhiana. (HT)
Couple, aides booked for cheating in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused claimed themselves as owners of a property and took 13.50 lakh from the victim following a sale deed.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, his wife Mamta Rao and an aide Sham Rao- all from New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Another accomplice Inderjit Singh Bagga is from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The police have registered a case against them on the complaint of Mahinder Singh, a resident of CRPF Colony, Dugri.

The complainant said that he came in contact with the accused through some common links, as he wanted to purchase a property. The accused had shown him a property in New BRS Nagar and also produced the documents. The deal was settled at 18 lakh. The accused took 13.50 from him, but did not transfer its ownership in his name.

The victim added that when the accused kept on delaying transfer of ownership of the property, he started investigating the matter. He found that the property was actually owned by someone else following which he filed a complaint to the police on September 22, 2023.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120- B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

Follow Us On