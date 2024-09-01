Ludhiana: Couple, aides storm 30-year-old’ home, launch ‘sword attack’

{Road rage} 3 held A couple from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Nihang aides allegedly barged into the home of a 30-year-old man and assaulted him swords in an incident of road rage (HT File)

A couple from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Nihang aides allegedly barged into the home of a 30-year-old man from the same locality and assaulted him swords in an incident of road rage, official aware of the development said.

The incident occurred after the victim’s scooter grazed a woman’s scooter at a turn in their locality.

The Sadar police have registered a first-information report (FIR) on attempt to murder charges against all the accused - including Onkar Singh, his wife Satvir Kaur, her brother Mangal Singh alias Manga Nihang, Manga’s son Narinder Singh alias Nindi Nihang, their aide Jugraj Singh alias Joga of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, and six unidentified accomplices.

Three of the accused were arrested on Saturday, officials said.

The FIR was registered following a statement by the victim, Sahil Singh. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the incident took place on August 26 when Sahil’s scooter accidentally hit Satvir Kaur’s scooter. He said there was no damage to either of the vehicles. Sahil and the woman went home without any argument. However, minutes later, the woman, along with her husband, brother Mangal Singh and Nihang aides, forcibly entered Sahil’s house armed with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. They assaulted Sahil and thrashed his wife when she tried to intervene. The accused fled the scene and the injured Sahil was rushed to the hospital.

The ASI added that Sahil was initially unfit to give a statement due to his injuries. After recording his statement on Saturday, the police registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespassing), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that the police have arrested Mangal Singh, Narinder Singh, and Jugraj Singh. A hunt is on to arrest the other accused, he said.