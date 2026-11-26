The Moti Nagar police have booked a husband-wife duo for cheating a man of ₹14.98 lakh on the pretext of securing him a government job.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Kaur and her husband, Pankaj Kumar, residents of Mansa. (HT) more less

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Kaur and her husband, Pankaj Kumar, residents of Mansa.

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The case was registered following a complaint by Raman Kumar, a resident of Sartaj Nagar on Noorwala Road. In his complaint to senior police officials, Raman alleged that the couple had lured him with the promise of arranging a government job and collected ₹14.98 lakh from him in instalments on different occasions.

However, despite receiving the entire amount, the accused allegedly failed to arrange the promised employment and refused to return the money even after a considerable period.

Raman lodged a complaint with the police on July 27 After conducting an inquiry into the allegations, the Moti Nagar police registered an FIR under Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the couple.

ASI Sethi Kumar stated that efforts are on for the arrest of the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant added that the accused allegedly called him to a hotel parking area on Chandigarh Road, where they assured him of arranging a government job and initially took ₹9.50 lakh from him. They later sent him a fake appointment letter and collected the remaining amount in installments on different dates, taking the total sum to ₹14.98 lakh. The complainant alleged that whenever he enquired about the status of the job, the accused kept putting him off with one excuse or another. Eventually, they refused to return the money as well, leaving him with no option but to approach the police and lodge a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant added that the accused allegedly called him to a hotel parking area on Chandigarh Road, where they assured him of arranging a government job and initially took ₹9.50 lakh from him. They later sent him a fake appointment letter and collected the remaining amount in installments on different dates, taking the total sum to ₹14.98 lakh. The complainant alleged that whenever he enquired about the status of the job, the accused kept putting him off with one excuse or another. Eventually, they refused to return the money as well, leaving him with no option but to approach the police and lodge a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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