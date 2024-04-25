 Ludhiana DC directs dist education office to look into ‘hefty’ BCM School fee hike - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana DC directs dist education office to look into ‘hefty’ BCM School fee hike

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Parents protest fee hike at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, demand inquiry. DC's office seeks clarification to avoid legal consequences.

After staging a protest at the school premises, the parents of the students in nursery class at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, gathered at the office of deputy commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, on Wednesday to submit a complaint against the school authorities over increase in fee hike for nursery class from the new academic session.

Parents of the students in kindergarten had staged protests for three times against the unjustified fee hike in the new academic session. (HT File Photo)
Parents of the students in kindergarten had staged protests for three times against the unjustified fee hike in the new academic session. (HT File Photo)

The parents had earlier alleged the school authorities have not uploaded the fee structure for nursery class on their website and has increased the fee by over 35% as compared to the previous session. On seeking clarification, the school refused to address the query.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Parents of the students in kindergarten had staged protests for three times against the unjustified fee hike in the new academic session. Later, it was revoked for LKG, UKG and Class 1, but not for the nursery class.

A number of meetings between the school authorities and parents have been conducted since then to address the concerned issue.

The parents submitted the complaint letter demanding an inquiry on the school, following which a letter has been sent from the DC Office to the school authorities, seeking clarification on the concerned issue. The letter also mentioned the school to revert soon to avoid the legal consequences.

District education office has also been directed by the DC to inquire the matter on priority basis and send the report to the DC office as soon as possible.

Earlier on Monday, the parents of nursery class students at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, alleged an “unjustified” fee hike of 35% from 61,664 to 82,960 for the new academic session and staged a protest in front of the school building.

The parents had also brought the said issue to the notice of Vishwakirat Kahlon and Kamaljot Kaur, who are part of the inquiry team set up by deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana DC directs dist education office to look into ‘hefty’ BCM School fee hike
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On