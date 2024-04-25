Ludhiana DC directs dist education office to look into ‘hefty’ BCM School fee hike

After staging a protest at the school premises, the parents of the students in nursery class at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, gathered at the office of deputy commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, on Wednesday to submit a complaint against the school authorities over increase in fee hike for nursery class from the new academic session. Parents of the students in kindergarten had staged protests for three times against the unjustified fee hike in the new academic session. (HT File Photo)

The parents had earlier alleged the school authorities have not uploaded the fee structure for nursery class on their website and has increased the fee by over 35% as compared to the previous session. On seeking clarification, the school refused to address the query.

Parents of the students in kindergarten had staged protests for three times against the unjustified fee hike in the new academic session. Later, it was revoked for LKG, UKG and Class 1, but not for the nursery class.

A number of meetings between the school authorities and parents have been conducted since then to address the concerned issue.

The parents submitted the complaint letter demanding an inquiry on the school, following which a letter has been sent from the DC Office to the school authorities, seeking clarification on the concerned issue. The letter also mentioned the school to revert soon to avoid the legal consequences.

District education office has also been directed by the DC to inquire the matter on priority basis and send the report to the DC office as soon as possible.

Earlier on Monday, the parents of nursery class students at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, alleged an “unjustified” fee hike of 35% from ₹61,664 to ₹82,960 for the new academic session and staged a protest in front of the school building.

The parents had also brought the said issue to the notice of Vishwakirat Kahlon and Kamaljot Kaur, who are part of the inquiry team set up by deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.