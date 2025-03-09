Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Deadline extended for power quality meters

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The decision comes in response to repeated failures by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to procure and install these meters as mandated by the Power Quality Regulations, 2023

Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) extended the deadline for installing Power Quality (PQ) meters in Ludhiana providing substantial relief to industrial consumers.

According to Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission, those who missed the original deadline to opt for rental installation can do so until March 31, 2025, without facing immediate penalties.
According to Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission, those who missed the original deadline to opt for rental installation can do so until March 31, 2025, without facing immediate penalties. (HT photo for representation)

The decision comes in response to repeated failures by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to procure and install these meters as mandated by the Power Quality Regulations, 2023.

The Power Quality Regulations, 2023, were introduced to ensure that industrial consumers maintain high standards of power quality by monitoring and controlling voltage fluctuations, harmonics and other distortions.

According to PSERC, those who missed the original deadline to opt for rental installation can do so until March 31, 2025, without facing immediate penalties. Consumers whose connections were released without PQ meters also have until March 31, 2025, to opt for rental installation, with penalties applicable only until they exercise that option.

The regulatory body also took serious note of PSPCL’s lapses and contradictory data submissions. Notably, PSPCL had submitted conflicting figures regarding the number of consumers opting for rental meter installation.

The regulatory body also highlighted that PSPCL violated the mandated procedures by releasing new connections and granting demand extensions without installing the necessary PQ meters. As a result, PSERC has initiated proceedings under Section 142 of the Electricity Act, giving PSPCL one last opportunity to explain its actions.

PSERC has also decided that designated consumers who have installed or will install PQ meters can be billed as general category industrial consumers from April 1, 2025, provided their Total Demand Distortion (TDD) values remain within specified limits.

The commission has also relaxed earlier restrictions by allowing consumers who initially opted for rental meter installation through PSPCL to now procure and install meters from approved vendors.

In its order, PSERC emphasised that the current measures are temporary, designed to facilitate smoother implementation of the regulations while ensuring that industries continue to receive reliable and cost-effective power supply.

