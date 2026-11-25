Plunged into darkness for over two years due to defunct and missing streetlights, the busy Southern Bypass flyover between Dugri and South City has turned into a safety hazard for commuters. Navigating the unlit stretch amid heavy nocturnal traffic increases the risk of fatal accidents and also leaves motorists vulnerable to robbers operating under the cover of darkness.

A damaged streetlight pole on the Dugri flyover in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more less

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The bypass carries traffic heading towards Ferozepur and Jalandhar from Doraha, Khanna, and Malerkotla, linking Ferozepur Road near Verka Chowk with National Highway 44 near Ladhowal. A substantial volume of heavy cargo passing through the city uses this flyover, with goods transport peaking during late-night hours.

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Road safety experts highlight that the flyover already suffers from structural bottlenecks, and the prolonged absence of functional lighting has compounded the danger for night-time travellers.

Rahul Verma, Punjab state road safety council member said, “The design is flawed. It is by design prone to accidents as it connects wider roads; the traffic from those roads squeezes into the flyover, which makes accidents very likely. And then heavy cargo moves through the flyover. These trucks often knock off light vehicles at night. Instead of compensating for the flaw in design by proper lighting, we have made the problem worse.”

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the threat of collisions, the pitch-dark stretch provides perfect cover for miscreants targeting late-hour commuters. Highlighting a surge in snatching and looting incidents along the route, Verma added, “We have seen that there are cases of people being robbed on this road regularly. The cover of dark emboldens the criminals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the threat of collisions, the pitch-dark stretch provides perfect cover for miscreants targeting late-hour commuters. Highlighting a surge in snatching and looting incidents along the route, Verma added, “We have seen that there are cases of people being robbed on this road regularly. The cover of dark emboldens the criminals.” {{/usCountry}}

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While structural maintenance of the road falls under the purview of the public works department (PWD), the municipal corporation Ludhiana is responsible for maintaining the streetlights.

Municipal corporation (Zone D) buildings and roads cell superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “I will look into the issue and fix it as soon as possible.”