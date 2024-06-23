 Ludhiana: DJ operator sexually assaults minor, flees after locking her in room  - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: DJ operator sexually assaults minor, flees after locking her in room 

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2024 10:39 PM IST

The FIR was registered following a statement by the minor’s mother; The complainant said her 13-year-old daughter was playing in the street with other children and went missing; She returned home after some time by herself, the complaint added

A DJ operator was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 student after taking her to his home in Gurpal Nagar of Daba. As the minor objected, the accused fled after locking her in a room.

The girl managed to free herself and narrated the ordeal to her parents, who filed a police complaint. 

The Division Number 6 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, Akshay Kumar of Gurpal Nagar. 

The FIR was registered following a statement by the minor’s mother. The complainant said her 13-year-old daughter was playing in the street with other children and went missing. She returned home after some time by herself, the complaint added.

The woman said that the accused turned up and took her daughter home from the street. She alleged that the accused tried to capture the minor’s pictures, sexually assaulted her and fled after locking her in a room.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: DJ operator sexually assaults minor, flees after locking her in room 
