 Ludhiana eatery owner held for sexually harassing two minor sisters - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
Ludhiana eatery owner held for sexually harassing two minor sisters

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 24, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Bachan Lal alias Bachhi of Parbhat Nagar. The complainant stated that the accused runs a fast food shop near their house and on May 18, his two daughters went to the shop to buy burgers.

The Division Number 6 police arrested a fast food centre owner for allegedly sexually harassing two minor sisters aged 10 and 9 in Parbhat Nagar on Wednesday. The accused gave them his phone number and asked them to call him. 

The girls shared the incident with their mother, who further informed her husband. The father of the minors filed a complaint to the police.  (iStock)
The girls shared the incident with their mother, who further informed her husband. The father of the minors filed a complaint to the police.  (iStock)

The girls shared the incident with their mother, who further informed her husband. The father of the minors filed a complaint to the police. 

The accused has been identified as Bachan Lal alias Bachhi of Parbhat Nagar. The complainant stated that the accused runs a fast food shop near their house and on May 18, his two daughters went to the shop to buy burgers. 

After returning home, the girls told their mother that the accused touched them inappropriately after taking them inside the shop. They said that the accused gave them his phone number and asked them to call him. 

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dilbagh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused and the police have arrested him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana eatery owner held for sexually harassing two minor sisters
