Ludhiana: Educators press for pay, pension benefits during protest at PAU

University and college teachers from across Punjab staged a protest at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday, demanding release of 7th pay commission arrears, grant of 60% dearness allowance (DA) and resolution of long-pending pay and pension-related issues. Teachers protesting on the PAU campus in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The state-level dharna was organised by the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO) and the Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA) at Thapar Hall on the PAU campus.

Teachers from various state universities, along with members of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) and government college teachers, participated in the protest. The protesting teachers demanded the grant of 60% DA, release of arrears under the 7th pay commission with effect from January 1, 2016, and rectification of pay anomalies.

They also sought fixation of basic pay at ₹57,700 instead of ₹15,600 during the probation period and restoration of full pay benefits. The participants further demanded restoration and implementation of benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on the pattern applicable before January 1, 2004.

They also sought enhancement of the employer’s contribution under the National Pension System (NPS) from 10% to 14% and implementation of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facilities for PAU employees.

Addressing the gathering, PAUTA president Dr Harmeet Singh Kingra said university and college teachers had been facing unresolved issues related to pay, pension and service benefits for several years. Dr Vinay Sofat, national secretary of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (AIFUCTO), urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps to address the concerns raised by the teaching community. Other speakers included representatives of teachers’ and pensioners’ organisations from across the state.

The participants resolved to continue their democratic struggle until their demands are met and reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the interests of teachers and employees in the higher education sector.