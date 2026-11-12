Ludhiana: EVM, VVPAT checks for 2027 Punjab polls to begin at PAU today

The first-level checking (FLC) of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections is scheduled to begin at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday.

The district election officer said the checking would be conducted in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A team of 10 engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will carry out the exercise at the examination hall near the department of floriculture on the university campus.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The district election officer said the checking would be conducted in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. Arrangements have been made at the venue to facilitate the exercise.

Representatives of all recognised political parties have been urged to remain present throughout the process, from its commencement until completion. Their participation, the officer said, would help ensure transparency and reinforce confidence in the verification process.

Security arrangements have also been made at the venue to safeguard the voting machines. Entry to the hall will be restricted, and no one, including officials and employees, will be allowed inside without a valid identity card, the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}