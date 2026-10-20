Ludhiana: Families clash over ‘conversion’ after interfaith marriage

A dispute after an interfaith marriage led to a clash between two families in Ludhiana’s Haibowal Kalan on Sunday, prompting the police to register a case against the woman’s husband, his family members, a lawyer and four unidentified persons.

Police has booked 5 people in the case. (HT File)

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In his complaint, the woman’s father accused his son-in-law of pressuring his daughter to convert to his religion, harassing her over dowry and threatening to kidnap and kill her. The complainant sustained a nasal bone fracture in the clash, while the lawyer named in the case was also injured.

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Complainant Vipin Kumar Verma, a resident of New Lajpat Nagar on Chuharpur Road, said his daughter met the man through Instagram, where they connected over their shared interest in biking and exchanged videos of their rides. Their acquaintance developed into a relationship, and the couple got married around a month ago. Verma claimed that he was unaware of his son-in-law’s religion before the wedding.

He alleged that after the marriage, his son-in-law began pressuring his daughter to embrace his religion, triggering repeated disagreements between the couple following which the woman left her matrimonial home and returned to her father. Verma also accused his son-in-law and others of harassing her over dowry and claimed that a substantial amount was obtained and misappropriated in connection with the alleged religious conversion.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint further states that the accused arrived at Verma’s residence on Sunday with the intention of attacking him and his family, and threatened to kidnap and kill his daughter that led to a clash between the two families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint further states that the accused arrived at Verma’s residence on Sunday with the intention of attacking him and his family, and threatened to kidnap and kill his daughter that led to a clash between the two families. {{/usCountry}}

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Haibowal police station investigating officer Mandeep Singh said, “A case has been registered against the woman’s husband Karanvir Sidhu, his father Jatinder Singh Sidhu, Vikramjit Singh, his mother Minni Sidhu, lawyer Munish Kumar, alias Lucky, and four unidentified persons under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 126 (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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“The allegations made by both sides are being investigated and the accused are being traced. We will initiate counter-action on the basis of the lawyer’s complaint,” the investigating officer added.