Ludhiana: Floodwater submerges nearly 50 acres of farmland in Sasrali village

Nearly 50 acres of farmland in Sasrali village near the Sutlej River were inundated on Thursday after floodwater entered the fields, damaging paddy and poplar plantations, sparking concern among local farmers. While the district administration said the situation is now under control with water levels receding, officials have ordered a special girdawari (damage assessment) to evaluate the losses. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain (left) at Sasrali colony in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, who inspected the affected area, said immediate steps were being taken to prevent further flooding. “A large portion of farmland is under water. We are doing everything possible to assess the damage. We have arranged for big stones from Ropar, cut down poplar trees, and placed them along with sandbags to stop the water from overflowing,” she said.

Revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, accompanied by deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, also visited Sasrali to take stock of the situation.

The minister said the flooding was caused by swelling in the Sutlej that led to water entering the fields. “We have ordered a special girdawari to evaluate the losses as soon as the water recedes,” he said.

Mundian added that while Beas river had caused severe damage in other parts of Punjab, including Sultanpur Lodhi, Ludhiana district had been comparatively safe. “The government is working on war footing to protect lives and property. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has assigned ministerial teams to oversee flood-hit areas. Every affected farmer will be compensated,” he assured.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said preventive measures were being strengthened along the river. “Instructions have been issued to the irrigation department to reinforce the Dhusi bandh by placing stone, studs and sandbags. The public must stay calm and not fall for rumours,” he said.

The administration has also deployed all SDMs on ground duty for timely response and set up flood control rooms in each sub-division.

A central control room has been established at the district administrative complex with a dedicated helpline (0161-2433100), along with numbers for other subdivisions.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby Khaira Bet village expressed anxiety as the river water level has touched the ground near their fields. They have urged the administration to increase sandbagging to avert possible flooding.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a local resident, said villagers were closely monitoring the riverbank. “The water level in the river is rising and people here are worried. Though the administration has placed sandbags, we feel more efforts are needed to prevent any flood-like situation,” he said.

Villagers said they remain alert and are prepared to assist authorities in case of any emergency.